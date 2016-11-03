版本:
BRIEF-MSG Networks Q1 revenue rose 4 percent to $153.6 million

Nov 3 MSG Networks Inc

* Q1 revenue rose 4 percent to $153.6 million

* MSG Networks Inc qtrly diluted eps from continuing operations $0.54

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $152.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

