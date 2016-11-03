BRIEF-PPL Corp expects to reiterate its 2016 forecast of reported earnings

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 PPL Corp
* PPL Corp - expects to reiterate its 2016 forecast of reported earnings of $2.55 to $2.70 per share
* PPL Corp - expects to reiterate 2016 ongoing earnings of $2.30 to $2.45 per share, as well as its 2017 earnings forecast of $2.05 to $2.25 per share
* PPL Corp - expects to reiterate its forecast of compound annual earnings per share growth rate of 5 pct to 6 pct from 2017 to 2020 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2esT4dr] Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.