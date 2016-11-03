版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-Air T Inc board of directors adopts resolution to increase size of the board

Nov 3 Air T Inc

* Air T Inc - on November 3, 2016, board of directors of Air T Inc adopted a resolution increasing size of board of directors from seven to eight Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

