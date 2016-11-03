版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 06:21 BJT

BRIEF-UPS board announces quarterly dividend

Nov 4 UPS :

* UPS board announces quarterly dividend

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

