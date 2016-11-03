BRIEF-NetApp expects to reduce worldwide headcount by about 6 percent - SEC filing

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 4 NetApp Inc :
* NetApp - expects to reduce worldwide headcount by about 6 pct; reduction in workforce will be implemented through end of Q4 fiscal 2017 - SEC filing
* NetApp - expects to incur aggregate charges of about $50 to $60 million for restructuring; will recognize majority of charges in Q3 of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
