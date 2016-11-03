版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-NetApp expects to reduce worldwide headcount by about 6 percent - SEC filing

Nov 4 NetApp Inc :

* NetApp - expects to reduce worldwide headcount by about 6 pct; reduction in workforce will be implemented through end of Q4 fiscal 2017 - SEC filing

* NetApp - expects to incur aggregate charges of about $50 to $60 million for restructuring; will recognize majority of charges in Q3 of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

