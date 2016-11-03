版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 06:16 BJT

BRIEF-Ebay says expects Q4 EPS from continuing operations between $1.150-$1.25 - SEC filing

Nov 3 Ebay Inc

* Ebay Inc - for Q4, company expects GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in the range of $1.15 - $1.25 - SEC filing

* Ebay Inc - updating Q4 GAAP EPS from continuing operations outlook to reflect sale of additional shares of Mercadolibre Inc common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2ejmDdL) Further company coverage:

