2016年 11月 4日

BRIEF-Carl Icahn reports 23.05 pct stake in Herbalife as of Nov. 3

Nov 3 Herbalife Ltd

* Carl Icahn reports 23.05 percent stake in herbalife ltd as of november 3 - sec filing

* Carl C. Icahn previously reported a 20.78% stake in Herbalife Ltd as of August 26, 2016- SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2f6jT5h] Further company coverage:

