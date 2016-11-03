BRIEF-Easterly Acquisition says on Nov 2 entered amendment no. 2 to agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Easterly Acquisition Corp
* Easterly Acquisition Corp- on Nov 3, 2016, company entered into amendment No. 2 to agreement and plan of merger, dated as of June 28, 2016- SEC filing
* Easterly Acquisition- amendment to decrease amount of shares issuable to stockholders of Sungevity at closing of merger from 35 million to 25 million shares
* Easterly Acquisition Corp- agreement amends fixed component of termination fee from $12 million to $8.57 million
* Easterly Acquisition-amendment to extend date by which merger could be terminated by co or sungevity if not completed, from Nov 12, 2016 to Dec 30, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2f6knIq) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
