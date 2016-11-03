BRIEF-Tethys Petroleum says board confirms interim CEO as permanent CEO

Nov 3 Tethys Petroleum Ltd

* Tethys Petroleum Ltd - Alexander Abramov has been replaced as chairman of board by William P. Wells

* Tethys Petroleum -board now comprises William P. Wells and Adeola Ogunsemi and co anticipates making additional director appointments in near future

* Tethys Petroleum Ltd - Kenneth May, who was appointed interim ceo has been confirmed by board as company's permanent chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: