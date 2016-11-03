版本:
2016年 11月 4日

BRIEF-Uber launches its first debit card in Latin America, in Partnership with Bankaool

Nov 3 Uber Technologies Inc

* Uber launches its first debit card in Latin America, in partnership with Bankaool

* Uber - Uber Bankaool debit card requires a monthly deposit of up to MXN$15,000 and is available through bankaool.com for all Mexican users Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

