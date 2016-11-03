版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 06:31 BJT

BRIEF-Microsoft- Chief marketing officer reports open market sale

Nov 3 Microsoft Corp -

* EVP, Chief Marketing Officer Christopher Capossela reports open market sale of 12,000 shares of common stock at average price of $59.57 per share on Nov 2 Source text - (bit.ly/2fAcIGE) Further company coverage:

