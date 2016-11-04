BRIEF-Advent halves stake in UK furniture retailer DFS -bookrunner

Nov 4 Advent International:

* Sale of ordinary shares in DFS Furniture Plc

* Funds managed by it have sold 25.7 million ordinary shares in DFS Furniture Plc

* Sale at a price of £2.40 per ordinary share, raising gross proceeds of £61.7 million

* Shares sold represent in aggregate approximately 12.1 pct of issued share capital of company

* Following settlement, seller will hold 25.7 million ordinary shares of co, representing approximately 12.1 pct of its issued share capital

* Jefferies International Limited and UBS Limited acted as bookrunners and placing agents in relation to placing