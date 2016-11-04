版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 15:11 BJT

BRIEF-FMC Technologies and Technip alliance receives EPCI contract from Statoil for its Trestakk field in Norwegian Sea

Nov 4 Technip Sa :

* FMC Technologies and Technip alliance received a integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract from Statoil for its Trestakk field in Norwegian Sea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

