公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五

BRIEF-Avenue Capital Management posts 14 pct passive stake in Midstates Petroleum - SEC Filing

Nov 4 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc:

* Avenue Capital Management II LP reports 14 percent passive stake in Midstates Petroleum Company Inc, as of October 21, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2flJVCH) Further company coverage:

