BRIEF-Jamba inc and units entered into a credit agreement

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Jamba Inc
* Jamba inc says on Nov 3, 2016, co and units entered into a credit agreement
* Jamba says pursuant to credit agreement, lender will provide for a revolving line of credit to Jamba Juice for up to ten million dollars
* Sees fy 2016 total revenue about $78 million
* Sees fy 2016 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA approximately $10.5 million
* Jamba says credit facility also allows co to request additional $5 million, for aggregate principal amount of up to $15 million being available under credit agreement
* Sees fy 2017 total revenue $78 - $80 million
* Qtrly total revenue decreased 37.9% to $22.1 million from $35.5 million for prior year
* Sees fy 2017 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin approximately 19%
* Qtrly loss per share $0.13
* Qtrly non-GAAP adjusted net income $0.12 per share
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $21.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.