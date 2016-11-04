版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 19:26 BJT

BRIEF-Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly rental revenue grew 3 pct to $16.44 million

Nov 4 Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Qtrly rental revenue grew 3 pct to $16.44 million

* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations (affo) grew 4 pct to $5.76 million or $0.22 per unit

* Qtrly FFO per share $ 0.27

* Q3 FFO per share view C$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

