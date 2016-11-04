版本:
BRIEF-Caterpillar and Trimble to expand mining technology collaboration

Nov 4 Caterpillar Inc:

* Caterpillar and Trimble to expand mining technology collaboration

* Caterpillar Inc - companies have signed an agreement that outlines areas for increased engagement to begin in early 2017

* Caterpillar - expanded collaboration in mining to include product integration, development, marketing, distribution, support of Trimble connected mine solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

