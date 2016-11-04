BRIEF-NRG Energy posts Q3 earnings of $1.27/share

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Nrg Energy Inc:
* NRG Energy reports Q3 net income of $393 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.27
* NRG Energy Inc Q3 total operating revenue $3,952 million versus $4,434 million in last year
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $4.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increasing and narrowing 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance
* Initiating 2017 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow before growth (FCFBG) guidance
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA $3,250 - 3,350 million
* Sees 2016 free cash flow - before growth investments $1,100 - 1,200 million
* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $2,700 - $2,900 million
* Sees 2017 free cash flow - before growth investments $800 - $1,000 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2f19nyJ) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.