公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 19:29 BJT

BRIEF-Giga Media qtrly revenue $2.5 million versus $2.1 million

Nov 4 Giga Media Ltd :

* Qtrly revenue $2.5 million versus $2.1 million

* Qtrly net loss per share attributable to Gigamedia $0.20 Source text - bit.ly/2eGmeTJ Further company coverage:

