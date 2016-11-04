BRIEF-NRG Yield appoints Chad Plotkin as CFO

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 NRG Yield Inc
* NRG Yield Inc says announcing Chad Plotkin as NRG Yield's chief financial officer
* NRG Yield Inc - Increasing quarterly dividend by 4.2 percent
* NRG Yield Inc says board of directors declared a quarterly dividend on class a and class C common stock of $0.25 per share
* Qtrly total operating revenues $272 million versus $ 256 million
* Qtrly earnings per weighted average class a common share - diluted $0.30
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $264.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 net income $140 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA $885 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA $865 million
* Sees 2017 net income $110 million Source: (bit.ly/2focyNM) Further company coverage:
