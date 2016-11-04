版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 19:14 BJT

BRIEF-UK's CMA says reviewing contract terms for cloud storage providers

Nov 4 UK's Competition and Markets Authority:

* Reviewing whether cloud storage providers are complying with consumer protection law

* British Telecommunications, Dropbox, Google ,and Mozy International have engaged with the CMA to make improvements to their contract terms Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1lVptdm] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐