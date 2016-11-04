版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 19:28 BJT

BRIEF-Cempra says NASDAQ has halted trading of company's stock

Nov 4 Cempra Inc

* Cempra stock trading halted today; FDA advisory committee to discuss solithromycin

* FDA AMDAC meeting on Friday to discuss safety and efficacy of solithromycin to treat community-acquired bacterial pneumonia

* Cempra Inc - FDA advisory committee meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Et and is scheduled to end at 5:00 p.m. Et Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

