BRIEF-Cempra says NASDAQ has halted trading of company's stock

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Cempra Inc
* Cempra stock trading halted today; FDA advisory committee to discuss solithromycin
* FDA AMDAC meeting on Friday to discuss safety and efficacy of solithromycin to treat community-acquired bacterial pneumonia
* Cempra Inc - FDA advisory committee meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Et and is scheduled to end at 5:00 p.m. Et Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.