BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek awarded supplemental work by Embraer to provide components and assemblies for KC-390 aircraft

Nov 4 Heroux-devtek Inc

* Awarded supplemental work by Embraer to provide landing gear components and assemblies for KC-390 aircraft

* Contract broadens scope of an existing agreement and will span over life of program

* Heroux-Devtek will manufacture, assemble and deliver landing gear components for new aircraft production and spare parts requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

