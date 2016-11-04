版本:
BRIEF-Samsung Electronics America announces voluntary recall of certain top-load washers

Nov 4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

* Samsung Electronics America - Announced a voluntary recall of certain top-load washers manufactured between March 2011 and current production dates

* Samsung Electronics America- Action driven by reports of risk that drums in washers may lose balance, resulting in top separating from the washer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

