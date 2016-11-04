版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五

BRIEF-Tronc's Michael Ferro says "possibility that a different type of deal can be done with Gannett" - CNBC

Nov 4 (Reuters) -

* Tronc Non-Executive Chairman Michael Ferro on CNBC says there is a possibility that a different type of deal can be done with Gannett

