版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 20:07 BJT

BRIEF-Foraco International SA- Q3 2016 revenue amounted to $30 mln compared to $31.1 mln in Q3 2015

Nov 4 Foraco International Sa :

* Foraco international sa- Q3 2016 revenue amounted to $30 million compared to $31.1 million in Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐