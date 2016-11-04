版本:
BRIEF-Depomed announces new CAMBIA formulation

Nov 4 Depomed Inc

* Depomed announces new CAMBIA formulation

* Depomed says introduction of a new formulation of CAMBIA for oral solution that contains sweetener sucralose Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

