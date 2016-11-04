版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Taco bell says plans to create 100,000 new U.S. Jobs by 2022

Nov 4 Yum! Brands Inc

* Taco Bell Corp - plans to create 100,000 new U.S. Jobs by 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

