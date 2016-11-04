版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Samsung recalls top-load washing machines due to risk of impact injuries

Nov 4 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission -

* Samsung recalls top-load washing machines due to risk of impact injuries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

