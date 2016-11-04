版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 20:05 BJT

BRIEF-Silvercorp reinstates dividend - CAD$0.01 semi-annual

Nov 4 Silvercorp Metals Inc :

* Silvercorp reinstates dividend - CAD$0.01 semi-annual Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

