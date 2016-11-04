版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-CDTI signs securities purchase agreement to raise about $10.3 mln

Nov 4 Clean Diesel Technologies Inc:

* CDTI announces signing of securities purchase agreement to raise approximately $10.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

