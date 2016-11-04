版本:
BRIEF-Salazar announces re-commencement of operations at Curipamba

Nov 4 Salazar Resources Ltd

* Salazar announces re-commencement of operations at curipamba

* Salazar resources ltd says start of 10,000 metre phase v drilling program on curipamba project, ecuador Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

