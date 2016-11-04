版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 20:46 BJT

BRIEF-Accuride says board urges co's shareholders to vote for Crestview's all-cash transaction

Nov 4 Accuride Corp

* Accuride corp says sends letter to shareholders

* Accuride corp says board urges company's shareholders to vote for crestview's all-cash transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐