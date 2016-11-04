BRIEF-Regeneron CEO says Eylea rivals offering discounts, rebates: conf call

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Regeneron CEO says it is "early for us to comment on the expected timeline for potential sarilumab approval": conf call
* Regeneron CEO says "we are well positioned to succeed in a difficult pricing environment" : conf call
* Regeneron CEO says co has never raised prices on any of its drugs, and grows by pursuing new drugs & new indications for existing drugs : conf call
* Regeneron says Pfizer's discontinuation of its PCSK9 inhibitor has obviously has a major impact on the PCSK9 landscape: conf call
* Regeneron says they are seeing increased competitor discounts and rebates in relation to Eylea, and are carefully assessing these actions : conf call
* Regeneron says the challenge for the PCSK9 inhibitor class continues to be significant reimbursement hurdles: conf call
* Regeneron says reimbursement discussions are currently under way with several governments across europe for Praluent: conf call
* Regeneron says it hopes insurers will provide appropriate and timely access to eczema drug Dupixent, should it be approved : conf call
* Regeneron says lower effective tax rate for the third quarter was primarily due to the impact of changes in the geographic mix of earnings: conf call
* Regeneron says Eylea sales will grow via demographics, aging population, more patients with diabetic eye disease & additional indications: conf call
* Regeneron CEO says entering market with a strong drug (Sarilumab) isn't enough; we have to compete with an offering that payers will find attractive
* Regeneron CEO "I think regeneron is now is willing to break some of the mold here", in response to a question about commercial landscape for Sarilumab
* Regeneron says Eylea growth has been driven primarily by diabetic macular edema (DME) in the last couple of years
* Regeneron says but the challenge with continuing growth in DME is that there are many patients that never make it to the retinal specialists office
* Regeneron says more-convenient dosing for Praluent will unlikely impact insurer support
