BRIEF-Regeneron CEO says Eylea rivals offering discounts, rebates: conf call

Nov 4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Regeneron CEO says it is "early for us to comment on the expected timeline for potential sarilumab approval": conf call

* Regeneron CEO says "we are well positioned to succeed in a difficult pricing environment" : conf call

* Regeneron CEO says co has never raised prices on any of its drugs, and grows by pursuing new drugs & new indications for existing drugs : conf call

* Regeneron says Pfizer's discontinuation of its PCSK9 inhibitor has obviously has a major impact on the PCSK9 landscape: conf call

* Regeneron says they are seeing increased competitor discounts and rebates in relation to Eylea, and are carefully assessing these actions : conf call

* Regeneron says the challenge for the PCSK9 inhibitor class continues to be significant reimbursement hurdles: conf call

* Regeneron says reimbursement discussions are currently under way with several governments across europe for Praluent: conf call

* Regeneron says it hopes insurers will provide appropriate and timely access to eczema drug Dupixent, should it be approved : conf call

* Regeneron says lower effective tax rate for the third quarter was primarily due to the impact of changes in the geographic mix of earnings: conf call

* Regeneron says Eylea sales will grow via demographics, aging population, more patients with diabetic eye disease & additional indications: conf call

* Regeneron CEO says entering market with a strong drug (Sarilumab) isn't enough; we have to compete with an offering that payers will find attractive

* Regeneron CEO "I think regeneron is now is willing to break some of the mold here", in response to a question about commercial landscape for Sarilumab

* Regeneron says Eylea growth has been driven primarily by diabetic macular edema (DME) in the last couple of years

* Regeneron says but the challenge with continuing growth in DME is that there are many patients that never make it to the retinal specialists office

* Regeneron says more-convenient dosing for Praluent will unlikely impact insurer support