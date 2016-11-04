版本:
2016年 11月 4日

BRIEF-Kona Bay Technologies board approves two financings to provide working capital

Nov 4 Kona Bay Technologies Inc

* Proposed private placement offering of one million units at a price of $0.12 per unit

* Board of directors has approved two financings to provide working capital for company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

