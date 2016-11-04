版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Customers Bancorp commences public offering of common stock

Nov 4 Customers Bancorp Inc

* Customers Bancorp commences public offering of common stock

* Says offering 2.60 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐