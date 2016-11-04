版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 21:30 BJT

BRIEF-Komet Resources gold sales increased to a total of CA$1.2 mLn in Q3

Nov 4 Komet Resources Inc

* Gold sales increased to a total of CA$1.2 million in Q3 compared to CA$383,164 in Q1 and CA$658,586 in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

