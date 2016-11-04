版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 21:30 BJT

BRIEF-United Financial Bancorp files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln - SEC Filing

Nov 4 United Financial Bancorp Inc:

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fjBDgm) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐