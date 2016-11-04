版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 21:48 BJT

BRIEF-Staffing 360 Solutions announces preferred stock capital raise

Nov 4 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc :

* Staffing 360 Solutions announces preferred stock capital raise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

