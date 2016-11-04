版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五

BRIEF-Superconductor Technologies files for $10 mln offering

Nov 4 Superconductor Technologies Inc

* Superconductor Technologies Inc files for offering of up to $10 million, that includes its Class A and Class B units - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2eln5II) Further company coverage:

