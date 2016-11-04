版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Neptune announces stock ticker symbol change to NEPT on TSX

Nov 4 Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc

* Neptune announces stock ticker symbol change to NEPT on the TSX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

