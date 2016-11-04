版本:
BRIEF-Integra Lifesciences Holdings files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing

Nov 4 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp

* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text : bit.ly/2e8kDd6 Further company coverage:

