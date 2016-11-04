版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五

BRIEF-Pacwest Bancorp says on Nov 2, board increased its size by one to 13 directors - SEC filing

Nov 4 Pacwest Bancorp

* Says on Nov. 2, 2016 board of directors of Pacwest Bancorp increased its size by one to thirteen directors - SEC filing Source text : bit.ly/2fjosfH Further company coverage:

