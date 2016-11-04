版本:
2016年 11月 4日

BRIEF-Cliffs Natural Resources director Fisher reports open market purchase of 4,000 shares of co's common stock $5.66 per share

Nov 4 Cliffs Natural Resources

* Director Robert Fisher reports open market purchase of 4,000 shares of co's common stock on Nov 3 at $5.66 per share - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2fL0n1Z Further company coverage:

