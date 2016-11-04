版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五

BRIEF-Comcast to launch Netflix on X1 to millions of customers nationwide

Nov 4 Comcast Corp

* Comcast to launch Netflix on X1 to millions of customers nationwide

* Comcast cable says "netflix service will launch on millions of X1 devices across country next week" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

