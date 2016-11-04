BRIEF-Duke Energy says incremental costs related to Hurricane Matthew currently estimated at about $200 mln - conf call

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 4 Duke Energy Corp -
* Says incremental costs related to hurricane matthew currently estimated at about $200 million - conf call
* "Piedmont will contribute $0.03 to $0.05 in the fourth quarter"- conf call
* Says it expects adjusted eps from core business to grow 5 percent in 2017 - conf call
* Says core business growth includes piedmont accretion of $0.08 to $0.10 per share in 2017- conf call
* Says site preparation underway in nearly $1 billion Western Carolinas modernization project; project on track to be completed by late 2019- conf call
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.