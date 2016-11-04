版本:
BRIEF-Centene reaches settlement with Commonwealth of Kentucky

Nov 4 Centene Corp

* unit, Kentucky Spirit Health Plan, has settled all lawsuits and complaints associated with its contract with Commonwealth Of Kentucky

* under terms of settlement agreement, Kentucky Spirit will receive an immaterial cash payment from Commonwealth's actuarial firm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

