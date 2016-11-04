BRIEF-Alere's unit Arriva Medical receives notice that medicare enrollment will be revoked by CMS

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Alere Inc
* Alere - on oct 12, co's unit arriva medical received notice, dated oct 5, that medicare enrollment will be revoked by CMS - sec filing
* Alere-Notice by CMS, based on CMS' assertion that, over 5-year period, unit had allegedly submitted claims for 211 deceased patients
* Alere - CMS letter only identifies 47 of the 211 claims
* Alere - initial appeal of determination denied by cms on nov 2, and, therefore, arriva's medicare enrollment will be revoked effective november 4
* Alere - conducted initial investigation into issue, do not believe that arriva received or retained improper reimbursement for DME items furnished
* Alere-"continuing to work through the appeals process, with the goal that arriva's enrollment status will be reactivated retroactively to november 4" Source text : bit.ly/2fmEnYm Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.