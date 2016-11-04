版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 5日 星期六 02:41 BJT

BRIEF-WS Management Lllp reports 5 pct passive stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc, as of october 27, 2016

Nov 4 WS Management Lllp

* WS Management LLLP reports 5 pct passive stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc, as of October 27, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text (bit.ly/2e9mDSL) Further company coverage:

