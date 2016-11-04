版本:
BRIEF-W. R. Berkley Corporation declares special dividend of 50 cents

Nov 4 W. R. Berkley Corp :

* W. R. Berkley Corporation declares special dividend and regular quarterly dividend

* Declared a special cash dividend on its common stock of 50 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

